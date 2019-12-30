|
|
Pargen, Franz "Frank"
Franz "Frank" Pargen, 90, of West Haven died peacefully on Saturday, December 28th. He was born on June 11, 1929 in Zell an der Mosel, Germany. The son of the late Joseph Pargen and Susanna Depgen Pargen. Franz spent many of his early years growing up in Germany to later move to Austria for 10 years prior to arriving in the United States. After settling in West Haven in 1955 he met his beloved wife of 61 years, Erna Volk Pargen. He is survived by his two sons Gerhard and his wife Evelynn of Orange, Johnny and his wife Pamela of Milford. He was a loving grandfather to Arianna and Jack. He was predeceased by his sister Gertrude Ottens. As a skilled master of many trades he started at Otto's Garage in 1955 to then build it into a family business in which he finally retired at the age of 88. He was a proud 50+ year member of the Harugari German American Club in West Haven where he enjoyed spending most of his days and met many of his cherished friends. Franz lived life to the fullest, loved spending time with his family, watching soccer, skiing, baking, and enjoying the lake house that he so proudly built from the ground up in New Hampshire.
Calling hours are set for THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00-11:00. Followed by a service for both family and friends Thursday morning at 11:00 in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. All friends and family are invited to a luncheon reception at the Harugari German American Club immediately following. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harugari Singing Society, 66 Highland St., West Haven, CT 06516. Sign Frank's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 31, 2019