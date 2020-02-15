|
Fred Baselice, 103, was born in the Bronx, NY on Jan. 30th, 1917. After his childhood, he later enlisted into the National Guard and was called into active duty in 1940. He served for 7 years and 4 months. Honorably discharged from the Military in 1945. He then went on to marry his wife Anna on April 27th, 1946. Fred worked for the VA Hospital in NY/VA Hospital in West Haven, CT. In 1963, he was hired by the US Postal Service and retired in 1973. Fred and Anna went on to raise three children and enjoyed a wonderful life together for 67 years. Fred was a member of the American Legion Post 150. He loved being active in the community service projects organized by the Post. Fred was recognized for his service receiving 5 Medals and 3 Bronze Stars. Fred was an amazing Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He is survived by son Fred Baselice & wife Edith Baselice, daughter Claire Federico, son Mark Baselice & wife Theresa Baselice. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, from 4-8 p.m. His funeral procession will leave on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. from Hamden Memorial, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ The Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament Campus), 321 Circular Avenue Hamden. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum with full military honors. Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, 472 Wheelers Farms Rd., Suite 302, Milford, CT 06461. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020