FRED COLLOSO In Memory of our dearly beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather. A good dad is one whose warmth, wisdom, humor, and effervecent smile have earned him all the love, devotion, and respect of his family and friends... Someone who made this world a better place in which to live and grow. You're the kind of dad and grandad who truly has made a positive difference in our family and the world. Your memory is alive forever, and our admiration and love only grows stronger each day. With All Our Love Always,Your Children and Grandchildren
Published in New Haven Register on July 16, 2019