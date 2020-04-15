|
DeAndrus, Fred
Fred DeAndrus, 98, of Branford, beloved husband of the late Sue Petrazzuolo DeAndrus. Fred was born in Methuen, MA on May 3, 1921, son of the late James DeAndrus and Cecila Genovese DeAndrus. Fred served his country faithfully. He was a US Navy veteran serving in the Atlantic and Pacific in World War II and the Korean War. He was the father of Ronald (Sharon) DeAndrus of North Haven, Sharlene DeAndrus of Guilford, grandfather of Shay (Johanna) DeAndrus of Northford, Quinn (Joseph) Harvey of Boston, great-grandfather of Caden DeAndrus. He was predeceased by his son, Rick DeAndrus, and granddaughter Sierra Gautot; brothers Louis, Victor, and Guy DeAndrus; sisters Jenny Spezzano, Rose DeStafano, and Sadie Kissner. Fred retired after 40 years as a Locomotive Engineer with the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail. He was a past Commander of American Legion Post 175, member of the Knights of Columbus, the New Haven Elks, Annex YMA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Life member of post 25, and also past Commodore of the Waucoma Yacht Club.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childcare's Hospital. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020