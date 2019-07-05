DePonte, Fred

Fortunato "Fred" DePonte, 86, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Marie DePonte, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Fred was born on January 22, 1933, in New Haven, CT to the late Luigi and Mary DePonte.

Fred graduated from Notre Dame as valedictorian and went on to graduate from Yale. He worked as an electrical engineer at Sikorsky and Pitney Bowes, from where he retired. He was an active parishioner at Holy Infant Church and enjoyed taking walks around his neighborhood. Fred loved his family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. Fred's family would like to thank the staff at CT Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Fred leaves behind his daughters, Cynthia Varrone (Jay), Diane DiMauro (Dennis) and Catherine DePonte; grandchildren, Melissa Varrone, Jessica Varrone DiTroia (Jennifer), Matthew Varrone and Danielle DiMauro; and great-grandson, Gianni Fortunato DiTroia. He was predeceased by his siblings, Madeline Neclerio, Anne Criscuolo, Rose Lombardozzi and Frank DePonte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019