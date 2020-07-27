1/1
Fred DePonte
1925 - 2020
DePonte, Fred
Fred DePonte, 95, of East Haven, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. For the past 65 years he has been the husband of Esther Langella DePonte. He served in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe during WWII as a Automatic Weapons Specialist for the 128th Antiaircraft Artillery Gun Battalion under Gen. George S Patton and received the Purple Heart. He was born in New Haven, February 6, 1925 to the late Domenic and Jennie D'Amato DePonte. He was an automotive technician and a member of the Teamsters Local 191 for 42 years specializing in Cadillacs and also was a service technician for Sargent Enterprises until 2004. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Church in East Haven. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Joseph and his wife Kathleen DePonte of Branford, David and his wife Lisa DePonte of North Branford, Maria DePonte and her partner Sharon Arrol of Branford, and Peter and his wife Catherine DePonte of Southington, his sister Josephine DePonte of East Haven and a brother Dr. Ralph J. DePonte and his wife Margo of Rhode Island, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frank DePonte and sister Carmella DePonte Leona. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of YNHH for their tireless effort and quality end-of-life care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Thursday morning at 11 am. Burial with full military honors will take place at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please go to Fred's memorial page at easthavermemorial.com and sign his guestbook.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church
Funeral services provided by
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
To the family of Fred, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I never met Fred but he was in the war with my father & although my dad never spoke about the war, he would only mention "Fred from the 128 from East Haven" whenever he was with his war buddies & now I am sure he is sharing a story now with my dad up there.
Frank Quadrino
Military
