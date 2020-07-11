1/1
Fred H. Kallert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kallert, Fred H.
Fred H. Kallert, 92, of Hamden passed away peacefully at Benchmark Senior Living on July 3, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Phyllis (Gamache) Kallert for 61 years. Fred was born in New Haven on May 8, 1928, son of the late Gottfried and Martha (Saddig) Kallert. He served honorably in the US Army Military Police for two years during the Korean War, serving in Germany. Fred worked as a compositor/printer for the New Haven Register for 38 years until his retirement.
Along with his wife Phyllis, Fred is survived by his children, Susan Kerrigan and her husband John Kerrigan, M.D. (Bainbridge Island, WA), Kathryn Caliendo (Hamden, CT), and Paul Kallert and his wife Deborah Kallert (Branford, CT). Beloved grandfather of Haley, Katrina, and Faith Kerrigan, Carly and Doug Caliendo, and Ryan and Olivia Kallert. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Lou Caliendo.
Fred was a lifelong Lutheran and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Haven (where he met his wife), and later a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hamden. He was a well-known sports fan and many will miss his enthusiastic rehashing of any game. He loved playing baseball and basketball as a child. He traveled many miles to watch his grandchildren's sporting events, whether it was soccer, swimming, rowing, baseball, or hockey. He was a very proud father and grandfather and always loved talking about the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing fond and humorous stories of his times with lifelong friends.
Fred graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1946 and then the Junior College of Commerce (JCC) in 1948, forerunner of Quinnipiac University. He played the saxophone and clarinet in his high school band and also played tennis. Traveling the country by car was one of his greatest passions, camping along the way. He sought out many local sports stadiums no matter what season it was. He was an avid reader of many books and several newspapers. He will be missed.
A graveside committal service will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with Fred's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved