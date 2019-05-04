Penque, Fred J.

Fred J. Penque, 83, of North Branford, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband to the late Florence Ricardo Penque. Fred was born in New Haven, on January 7, 1936 to the late Frederick "Sonny" and Elaine Disturco Penque. He worked for the Bilco Door Company of West Haven as an assembler for 38 years until his retirement in 1998. Fred was a private man who loved to enjoy a good cigar.He is survived by his brother Robert Penque of East Haven, his nephew, Robert J. Penque of New Orleans, LA, and his niece Crystal Penque of Northford. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Lorraine and Dolores Penque.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 at 12 noon. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the services from 10:30 to 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Please visit Teddy's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019