Geier, Fred K.
In New Haven, November 28, 2020 Fred K. Geier, Jr. 76, Ret. NHFD of North Haven. Beloved husband of Patricia Gilmore Geier. Loving father of Timothy Geier (Eileen) of Milford and Keith Geier of New Haven, step brother of Joan Ermer (John) of East Haven. Also survived by his cherished grandsons Dan, Sam, Ben a cousin Craig Rutenberg of NY City and his grand dog Ernie. Fred was born in New Haven December 11, 1943 son of the late Frederick K. and Marie Kiernen Geier. Also predeceased by his step mother Helen Meagher Geier. Mr. Geier retired after 31 years with the New Haven Fire Dept. retiring as an Lieutenant. He was a former President of the Knights of St. Patrick in 1992.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Masks will be required by those that attend. Burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Lung Association
, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com