Renken, Fred
Frederick J. Renken (Fred), of East Haven, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Fred was born in Oceanside, NY on August 26, 1929 to the late Nicolas and Bertha Renken. He is survived by his son Michael Brenneis (Cathy Ann), his daughter Catherine Goldman (Robert), his son John M. Jean Pierre (Charline). He is also survived by nine grand-children (Melanie, Chris, Mitch, April, Kelly, Michael, Jessica, Jayden, and Ethan), and seven great-grandchildren (Hailey, Lilianna, Mitchell Jr., Aidan, Preston, Nessa, Zoe). Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen, his son Mitchell Brenneis (Edna), and brother Donald Renken and his wife Ursula. His working years included Yale University, as Manager in the Dining Hall Department, as well as owner, with his wife, of the Keg at Powder Ridge in Middlefield, and Erica Café in New Haven. Until his retirement, Fred managed stores for Nutmeg Farms in West Haven and Branford. He is a Navy Veteran of the Korean war, having served with the 1st Marine Division in Korea. Fred is a life time member of the American Legion. Due to the current circumstances the services are limited to immediate family. Fred will be buried with full military honors. Fred will be laid to rest by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire, CT. The Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
I will never rest in peace without giving my everlasting appreciation to Loraine D'Antico. This amazing woman aided me in every aspect of my life, making life worth living. God Bless my friend forever.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020