The Weller Funeral Home
493 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Whalley Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
1950 - 2019
Fred Steven Landorf Obituary
Landorf, Fred Steven
Fred Steven Landorf of New Haven died peacefully on August 22, 2019, with his daughter at his side. Born in New Haven on June 9, 1950, Fred was an LPN. He enjoyed music from a very early age, playing the drums and later the piano for most of his life. He was a loving and devoted father, brother, and son. Fred is the father of Stefanie Landorf, the brother of Hilary Landorf, Ken Landorf, and Richard Landorf, and the son of Herbert Landorf and the late Carolyn Landorf.
Graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, August 25, 1:00pm at the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
