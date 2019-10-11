|
Foster, Freda Mary
Freda Mary Foster (Peccerillo), age 92, of Wallingford, CT died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her daughter Nancy's home in Summit, New Jersey.
Born in New Haven on July 15, 1927 to Louis and Freda (Hass) Peccerillo. She
graduated from West Haven High School in 1945. She was a member of the US CadetNurses Corps, serving our nation during World War II. She then graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in 1948.
While on vacation in Bermuda she met her husband, James (Jim) Foster of Abbeville, LA. They married in Bermuda in 1952.
Jim's Air Force career took them from Bermuda, to Oklahoma City, OK, Springfield, MA, Biloxi, MS, and Majorca, Spain before settling in Wallingford in 1961.
Freda resumed her Nursing career after the birth of her daughters. Working at Yale-New Haven Hospital as a post-surgical nurse, including caring for the first kidney transplant patients in the late 1960's. She retired from nursing as a Head Nurse at Gaylord Rehabilitation Center in Wallingford in 1989.
Her husband Jim preceded her in death in 2000.
Freda and Jim have five loving daughters - Joan Sansing (Gene) of Spring Hills, FL, Nancy Munoz (widow of Eric) of Summit, NJ, Diane Rice (Lee) of Naples, FL, Leslie LeBlanc (Gerard) of Boston, MA, and Carol Sawka (Bill) of Windsor, CT. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren who loved their "Nina" and ten great-grandchildren, as well as her brother, Louis Peccerillo of West Haven, CT and her sister, Joan Maddern of Port Orange, FL.
Freda loved her family, her garden, swimming in her pool, taking walks and the
University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or www.redcross.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019