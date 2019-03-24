New Haven Register Obituaries
|
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Freddie Lee Thompson Sr.


1925 - 2019
Freddie Lee Thompson Sr. Obituary
Thompson, Sr., Freddie Lee
Freddie Lee Thompson Sr., age 93, of North Haven, entered into eternal rest on Monday March 18, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1925, In Winter Park, FL., to the late George and Geneva (Gould) Thompson. Freddie was the owner of Thompson's Cleaning Service for over 45 years. Husband of the late Luvina Blalock and the late Joyce Thompson. Beloved father of Freddie (Betty) Thompson of North Haven, Gregory (Gloria) Thompson of West Haven, and Jacques Thompson of FL. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by one daughter Sheila Adjahoe.
Celebration of Freddie's life will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
