Albee, Frederick C.
Frederick C. Albee, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Norma (Festa) Albee. Born August 3rd, 1937 in Milford to Allen and Gertrude Albee, Fred was very active in the early years of the North Guilford sportsman association and was a civil engineer for the Regional Water Authority where he worked for 32 years until his retirement. He was a man of few words who brought meaning to the phrase "A wise man only speaks when he needs to." A gifted man who could build and fix anything and always took the time to do it right, Fred's skills and knowledge have left a lasting impact on his friends and family.
Fred enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, golfing and enjoyed watching the wild-life at the Hammonasset state beach. When not enjoying the beautiful four seasons in Guilford, CT, he enjoyed antiquing and watching the Yankee's play ball.
Fred is survived by Norma, his devoted wife of 61 years, two daughters, Kimberly and Kathleen (John), three sons, Sean, Frederick Jr., and Edward (Karen), seven grandchildren (Adam, Christopher, Frederick III (Marissa), Aaron, Samantha, Meghan and Michael), two great-grandchildren (Ansley and Alston), his brother Allen, and his pet cat Pete. He was predeceased by his father Allen and mother Gertrude, his sister Carroll and many beloved pets over the years.
All who knew Fred loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.
Services were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019