Ryerson, Frederick, E.

Frederick E. Ryerson, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a gallant battle against heart and pulmonary disease. He was born on August 5, 1946 in Jamaica, NY.

Raised on Long Island, NY, he moved his family to Connecticut in 1978, to become a Terminal Manager for Island Transportation Corp., for whom he worked for 18 years. He then formed and operated his own trucking company, Ryerson Inc. Other than a family he adored, trucks were the love of his life. Even after years of disability, when asked by others what he did for a living before retirement, he would always reply, "I drove a tractor trailer across country". It was what truly defined him. Fred was also a member of Wallingford Masonic Blue Lodge for 30 years, and an extremely talented woodworker and handyman.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maureen; his two wonderful loving daughters, Corrine and her companion George, and Dawn and her husband Joseph; and four outstanding sons, Freddie and his wife Paulina, Bryan and his wife Yesenia, Wayne and his companion Jessica, and Paul and his companion Bianca. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and his brother Everett.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., (Yalesville section of Wallingford) on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019