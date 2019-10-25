|
Abel, Jr., Frederick George
Frederick George Abel, Jr. (Rocky) passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019. Loving husband of Eileen Abel for 44 years; beloved father of Jessica Abel and Allison Abel and Jessica's partner Evan Rogers; devoted son of Viola Abel and the late Frederick G. Abel, Sr.; dear brother of Lynn and Rich Gobrick, Gayle Chapman and Debbie Rossi; brother-in-law of Alan Mazur and devoted companion to his loving dog, Louie.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable contributions in Rocky's memory to the ACLU of Maryland online at www.aclu-md.org or by check to 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Suite 350, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2019