Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
61 N. Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Frederick J. McGuire Jr.


1932 - 2020
Frederick J. McGuire Jr. Obituary
McGuire Jr., Frederick J.
Frederick J. McGuire Jr., 87, entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lillian Aldo McGuire. Mr. McGuire was born at home in Ansonia on August 29, 1932, son of the late Frederick J. McGuire Sr. and Irene Maxwell McGuire. A resident of Seymour for sixty years, he was employed as a manager for Farrel Corp. in Ansonia for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1995. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Essex during the Korean Conflict. Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus Aurora Council #53 in Seymour where he served as Past Grand Knight and a member of the David S. Miles American Legion Post 174 in Oxford where he was Past Commander. He was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball, New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. In addition to his wife Lillian, he leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son, Frederick J. McGuire III (Laura) of Oxford, a loving daughter, Marcia McGuire of Seymour, sister, Irene Hupprich of Seymour, cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Megan McGuire of Oxford, Amy Alsdorf of Prospect and Erin Saravia (Welner) of VA, great-grandchildren, Joel and Zoey Saravia and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Martin J. McGuire and his brother, William McGuire. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at the Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff Street in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Navy military honors will take place in the family plot in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. McGuire may be made to Assumption Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 2, 2020
