Frederick L. Hayes died peacefully on July 15, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Bessie Bird and Leo Hayes. He attended Boston English Academy and SUNY College in New York where he played hockey and football. He then later coached youth hockey in Hamden Connecticut.

Frederick proudly served in the Navy as a World War II Veteran where he served on the LSMR ship. He had a great love for golf and a beer on the 19th hole with his friends. He successfully golfed 4 hole in one. A former member of Laurel View Country Club in Hamden Connecticut. A member of Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club where he served on the Master Board, Golf Committee and the CCD.

He retired from Lorillard Corporate where he was Regional Sales Manager. Frederick was notable for his letters to the editor in the Naples Daily News and known for the flair to recite an Irish poem without being prompted.

Frederick married Elisabeth (White) Hayes in 1988. He is survived by his first wife Patricia Hayes from Massachusetts. Frederick is survived by his four daughters, Catherine Conant, Susan Cassell, Patricia Hickey, and Jennifer Clapp. He has 3 step-children, Stephen and Marc Mailloux and Lisa Giddings. He has 13 grandchildren, Eric and Chris Kuenzel, Bryna Hill, Patrick, Olivia, and Jack Clapp, Michael Cassell, and Shauna Newell, Tanner and Justin Giddings, Dustin Mailloux, and Amanda Rodriguez and Alex Oliveira, and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Branford, Connecticut.



