O'Sullivan, Frederick L.

Frederick L. O'Sullivan of Madison, CT passed away on March 4, 2019. Fred was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years Barbara. Since the day she passed he longed to return by her side. He is home. Their love blessed them with two sons, Jeffrey and his wife Kara O'Sullivan of Hampden, ME and Brian O'Sullivan of Clinton, CT. Their love grew even stronger with the birth of their grandson Michael O'Sullivan of Philadelphia, PA. He was thrilled to have been recently reunited with his granddaughter Alexis. Fred was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law Diane O'Sullivan. After serving in the US Navy Fred became a life long employee of Southern New England Telephone Company. His passion was his family and also helping young people whenever he could. He enjoyed coaching football, basketball and baseball for the Madison Recreation Department. Fred was a devoted member of St. Margaret's Church in Madison for 51 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. Friends may greet the family on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 - 7:30 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Fred's name to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019