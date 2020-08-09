1/1
Frederick L. Wallace
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace, Frederick L.
Frederick L. Wallace, 78, of New Haven, passed away August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones. Fred was born in New Haven, July 26,1942 to the late Lee J and Sally (Karcheski) Wallace. He received his Ph.D. from UCONN while an active leader of the student movements of the 60's & 70's. Fred dedicated his working career to the service of others. He focused on the administration of affordable housing as The Executive Director of the Willimantic, Milford, & New London Housing Authorthities.
Upon retirement he pursued his passion through teaching and spreading his love for life through the Co-Counseling Community in the USA, New Zealand, the Netherlands and U.K., where he leaves behind many cherished friends. Fred also expressed his artistry by creating memorable "Photages ". Recently his "Face Poems" were displayed at the New Haven Library & published as a book on Amazon. He is survived by his daughter Kate, husband Joey Barbera, cherished grandson, Max and devoted partner, Chris Sanders. He is also survived by 3 siblings, Lee J., Ron, and Suzanne as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends who never forgot him during his illness. The family wants to thank Smilow Cancer Center for the compassionate care during his journey. Calling hours: Thursday, August 13, G. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, 4-7 pm. A Celebration of his Life will be Sat. Aug. 15th, outside, at daughter Kate's house. Please contact a family member to attend. Donations in Fred's memory can be made to: The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Harper's Ferry, W. V.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved