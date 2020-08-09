Wallace, Frederick L.

Frederick L. Wallace, 78, of New Haven, passed away August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones. Fred was born in New Haven, July 26,1942 to the late Lee J and Sally (Karcheski) Wallace. He received his Ph.D. from UCONN while an active leader of the student movements of the 60's & 70's. Fred dedicated his working career to the service of others. He focused on the administration of affordable housing as The Executive Director of the Willimantic, Milford, & New London Housing Authorthities.

Upon retirement he pursued his passion through teaching and spreading his love for life through the Co-Counseling Community in the USA, New Zealand, the Netherlands and U.K., where he leaves behind many cherished friends. Fred also expressed his artistry by creating memorable "Photages ". Recently his "Face Poems" were displayed at the New Haven Library & published as a book on Amazon. He is survived by his daughter Kate, husband Joey Barbera, cherished grandson, Max and devoted partner, Chris Sanders. He is also survived by 3 siblings, Lee J., Ron, and Suzanne as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends who never forgot him during his illness. The family wants to thank Smilow Cancer Center for the compassionate care during his journey. Calling hours: Thursday, August 13, G. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, 4-7 pm. A Celebration of his Life will be Sat. Aug. 15th, outside, at daughter Kate's house. Please contact a family member to attend. Donations in Fred's memory can be made to: The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Harper's Ferry, W. V.



