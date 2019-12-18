|
|
PETRELLA, FREDERICK
Petrella, Frederick Patrick, age 63 of Northford, passed away with his family by his side on November 29, 2019, after a brave and long-fought battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. Fred was born in Hartford, CT on April 29, 1956, and was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (DiBacco) Petrella. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Laura, and his two children, Andrew (Katy) Petrella and Kristin (Michael May) Petrella; his granddaughter Isla Petrella; brothers Vincent and Frank (Linda) Petrella; sisters Regina (Thomas) Gibans and Candida (Mark) Robinson; 18 nieces and nephews, and many in-laws and out-laws. Fred was a graduate of Windsor High School and Southern CT State University. He worked for Cushman & Wakefield and Sentry Real Estate before starting his own company - CT Realty Group. He served as CCIM CT Chapter President (2003-04), CCIM Institute's Regional Vice President (2005-06) and President Elect (2012). He loved his Red Sox and UConn basketball, a good wine, mowing the lawn, his fish, racquetball, playing the accordion and piano, the family cats, Disney World, Guinness, LBI, the game of golf, Lyman Orchards Golf Club, and his yearly golf trip to Stratton with his other brothers. But most of all, he was completely devoted to his family and showed it in so many ways, as a husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by so many friends and family members. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, whose care and compassion made the many trips there bearable.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, beginning with calling hours at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed by a service and dinner at 5:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital or the Chase Family Movement Disorder Center in Cheshire, CT. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019