Frederick Renken


1929 - 2020
Frederick Renken Obituary
Renken, Frederick
Frederick J. Renken, 90, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020. Fred was born in Ocean Side, NY on August 26, 1929 to Nicholas and Barbara Renken. He is survived by a son Michael Brenneis (Cathy Ann), daughter Catherine Goldman (Robert), son John M. Pierre (Charlene), 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen, son Mitchel Brenneis (Edna), brother Donald and sister-in-law Ursula. His working years included Yale University as manager in the dining hall department, owner of the Keg Restaurant at the Powder Ridge Ski Resort in Middlefield and the Keg Lounge in New Haven. He had also managed stores for Nutmeg Farms in West Haven and Branford. Fred was a Navy Veteran of the Korean conflict and served in Korea with the 1st Marine Division. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Private services will be held with interment in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
"I will never rest in peace without giving my everlasting appreciation to Lorraine D'Antico. This amazing woman aided me in every aspect of making my life worth living. God bless my friend forever."
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020
