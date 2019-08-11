|
Farnsworth, Frederick W.
Frederick W. Farnsworth passed away peacefully this week, surrounded by his family at his home on Grass Island in Guilford, Connecticut.
Fred is survived by his three (3) children, Paul (Kathy) Farnsworth, Nancy Coleman and Susan Farnsworth; his seven (7) grandchildren and his loving nieces and nephews of the Richards and the Fyler families. His beloved wife, the late Grace Fyler Farnsworth, predeceased him in 2010.
Fred was born July 20, 1927, in New Haven, Connecticut, to parents Paul Beecher Farnsworth and Ruth Warner Farnsworth. He was Owner and President of Eastern Elevator Co., Inc., a company founded in 1895 by his Grandfather, the Honorable Frederick Benjamin Farnsworth, the 35th Mayor of New Haven, Connecticut.
Fred was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in the Pacific Ocean Theater of World War II, as a Radarman on the Heavy Cruiser USS Fall River CA131 and the USS Epping Forest.
Because of his distinguished business and civic activities, Fred was honored with the University of Connecticut Outstanding Alumnus Award (1978) and the University of New Haven Distinguished Alumnus Award (1994). He was further honored as a Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate in 1995.
Fred was an avid mariner all his life, with an unwavering devotion to his family, his country and the Elevator Industry.
VISITING HOURS: Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT 06443 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Donations in Fred's name may be made to a , or: Strong House Adult Day Center Madison, CT. Faulkner's Light Brigade Guilford, CT
You may communicate with the family at: [email protected]; or, Text/Call 203-848-0303
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019