|
|
Schroeder Jr., Frederick W.
Frederick W. Schroeder Jr., age 72, of West Haven passed away on August 31, 2019. He was the loving husband of Teresa "TC" Dolan. Fred was born in New Haven, son of the late Frederick Sr. and Agnes McGrew Schroeder. He is also survived by his children Frederick W. Schroeder of New Haven, Colleen A. Schroeder of Orange and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Robert L. Schroeder and his sister Janet A. Shipman. Fred graduated West Haven High School Class of 1965. He served his country in the USMC Reserves and was a proud Union Carpenter, Local 24, for 31 years, working for The Joseph F. Kelly Co. and Giordano Construction Co. Fred had other jobs throughtour the years: automotive repair, metal and liquor sales, bartending at Brian's Place and field maintenance at Morse Park. Some of his greatest enjoyments were Peter Franks Fun House, cruising Savin Rock, skydiving with "Brother Bob", bus trips to Aqueduct and Saratoga Springs and sucking raw clams on the half shell.
The hours for visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:30 for Funeral Service in the Church of the Holy Spirit at 11a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please omit flowers and make a donation in Fred's name to either CT Hospice or WHEAT. Farewell Fred…Semper Fi. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 3, 2019