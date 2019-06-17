|
|
|
Frederick W. Weber Jr., age 79, of East Haven, passed away on April 1, 2019 in his home. Fred was born in Bridgeport on September 17, 1939 to the late Frederick W. Weber Sr. and Caroline (Wheway) Weber and has been a lifelong area resident. He was an avid weight lifter, and mentored his nephew Lou Capozzi Jr., who went on to be a world champion weight lifter. Survivors include his devoted brothers, Robert Weber and Wayne Weber both of Shelton, Scott Weber and his wife Luanne of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by a sister, Carole Ann (Lou) Capozzi. Friends may visit with Fred's family on Wednesday, June 19 from 10:00 to 11: 00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Inurnment will follow in Putney Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in New Haven Register on June 18, 2019
