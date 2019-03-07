Elia, Fredricka

Fredricka Ponzo Elia, 93, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Village at Mariners Point, East Haven. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late Michael P. Elia. Fredricka was born in New Haven on August 14, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Olympia Cofrancesco Ponzo. She had worked as a bookkeeper at National Compressed Gases for many years until her retirement. Fredricka was a very reserved person who enjoyed playing cards and cooking, but most of all spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Louis F. Elia and Michael R. (Jill) Elia. Grandmother of Allison Elia (Ellis) Wisely and Caroline Elia. Predeceased by her brothers Vincent and George Ponzo and her sisters June Ruggiero and Grace Coppolla.

The visiting hour will be Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 1465 Highland Avenue, Cheshire, CT 06410. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019