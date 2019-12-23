New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Freida Moroniti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freida D'Onofrio Moroniti


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freida D'Onofrio Moroniti Obituary
Moroniti, Freida D'Onofrio
Freida D'Onofrio Moroniti, 71, beloved wife of John V. Moroniti of North Branford passed away December 22, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Dean Moroniti of Cheshire and Nicholas (Christine) Moroniti of North Branford. Cherished grandmother of Nicolina, Carlina, Vincenzo and Luca Moroniti. Freida was born in New Haven May 21, 1948 a daughter of the late Fred and Theresa Pellegrino D'Onofrio. She also leaves 2 sisters, Marianne D'Onofrio of East Haven and Anita Finta of Branford. She was predeceased by a brother Fred D'Onofrio, Jr. Prior to her retirement Freida was an Administrative Assistant at Yale University for many years. Freida loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren who she adored. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she took great joy in decorating her home for the occasion. If there was a holiday fair, parade or event anywhere in the state, Freida was there. And standing by her side every step of the way was her devoted husband of 49 years, John.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn at or the at . Sign Freida's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -