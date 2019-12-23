|
|
Moroniti, Freida D'Onofrio
Freida D'Onofrio Moroniti, 71, beloved wife of John V. Moroniti of North Branford passed away December 22, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Dean Moroniti of Cheshire and Nicholas (Christine) Moroniti of North Branford. Cherished grandmother of Nicolina, Carlina, Vincenzo and Luca Moroniti. Freida was born in New Haven May 21, 1948 a daughter of the late Fred and Theresa Pellegrino D'Onofrio. She also leaves 2 sisters, Marianne D'Onofrio of East Haven and Anita Finta of Branford. She was predeceased by a brother Fred D'Onofrio, Jr. Prior to her retirement Freida was an Administrative Assistant at Yale University for many years. Freida loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren who she adored. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she took great joy in decorating her home for the occasion. If there was a holiday fair, parade or event anywhere in the state, Freida was there. And standing by her side every step of the way was her devoted husband of 49 years, John.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn at or the at . Sign Freida's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019