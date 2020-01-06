|
Valerio, G. Thomas
G. Thomas Valerio, age 93 of St. Petersburg Florida, formerly of Orange, CT, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Delbon Valerio. Born in New Haven, Thomas went to Siena College, NY and gained his master and doctorate degrees from University of New Haven. He worked as a controller, ran his own tax service company, and taught graduate school throughout his career. Thomas was a proud US Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific during WWII. He served as president of the Orange Lions Club where he founded the annual Easter egg hunt, which is still run today. He also held other positions within the International Lions Club organization, including District Governor. He is survived by his children, Teresa Valerio of Orange, Paul Valerio of Sanford, FL and Elizabeth (Dennis) Roy of Milford, grandfather of Amanda and Nicholas Valerio, Jesse and Cody Roy. He leaves his sister Isabella Charboneau of St. Petersburg, FL and brother Michael Valerio of Milford. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Valerio.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020