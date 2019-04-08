Balsamo Jr., Gabriel J.

Gabriel J. Balsamo, Jr. of Branford died on Saturday, April 6, at Yale New Haven Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Adair Pinckney Balsamo of Branford, his step-children: Donna DiFrancesco of Branford and Hamden, Gina Forsa of Hamden, Lisa (Ferrie) Torres of Meriden, Susan Dercole (Edward) of Hamden, Joseph DiFrancesco of California, and Karyn DiFrancesco of Hamden; his sister Mary Ann Franco (Michael) of Hamden, 10 step-grandchildren, 1 step-great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, children Cheryl, John, Paul, and Deborah, and several grandchildren. Gabriel was born in New Haven on October 20, 1935, the son of the late Gabriel J., Sr. and Genevieve Dawicki Balsamo. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Balsamo. Working as a dispatcher for more than 30 years for the former Seaboard Oil Company, Gabe retired in 1999 and spent the next 20 years doing what he loved most: spending time with family and friends, fishing, and vacationing at Back Lake in New Hampshire. Gabe was also a member of the Rosary Group at St. Mary Church in Branford.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 10 from 9:00 – 10:30 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish of Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019