Gabriel John Zurolo, 85, of Hamden, wife of Joan (Quinn) Zurolo, entered into eternal life Oct. 2, 2020 on the Feast of the Guardian Angels at his home. Loving father of Mary (Gary) Walsh, Mark (Lesley) Zurolo, all of Hamden and brother of Carmela (Jack) Lee, of Wallingford, Carmin (Susan) Zurolo, Eugene (Bonnie) Zurolo, of Cheshire and John (late Mayrill) Zurolo, of Bethany. Grandfather of Ryan and Juliette Walsh and Quinn and Oona Zurolo, all of Hamden.
Gabriel was born on Sept. 15, 1935 in New Haven, son of the late Dorothy Vellaco and Carmine Zurolo. He was a 1957 graduate of Providence College, from which he earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration. He was president of Mark Medical Supply Company of North Haven, which he founded in 1972. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was a parishioner of and served as organist at Blessed Sacrament Church for 20 years and volunteered at Birthright, a crisis pregnancy center. He also served as director of the Hamden Chamber of Commerce and for two terms as president of the High Lane Club, North Haven from 1982-1984. He was a longstanding member of the Farms Country Club in Wallingford where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. He also ran for the Hamden Town Council for the 7th District in 1991. For many years, he held a patent from the U.S. patent office for his invention of an examination table belt with germicidal lamps that could be used to automatically sanitize the table covering, thereby enabling less paper to be used. He loved playing the piano and attending Goodspeed musicals.
The family would like to thank his doctors, caregivers and staff at Da Vita Dialysis in Hamden for their kindness and his brother Carmin, who made 1,032 trips to dialysis with him over an 86-month period.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Rita Church MONDAY morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.beecherandbennett.com