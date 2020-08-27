1/1
Gabriella Nasoni Rovinelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rovinelli, Gabriella Nasoni
Gabriella Nasoni Rovinelli, 81, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Gabriella was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Gabriele Rovinelli. Gabriella was born on September 26, 1938 in Monterado, Ancona, Italy. She was also predeceased by her parents, Mario Nasoni and Virginia Polverari Nasoni and a brother Luciano Nasoni. Gabriella leaves behind her son Roberto Rovinelli (fiancé Adiana Findley), and two daughters, Luciann (John) Healey and Laura (Fabio) Marinelli. Her four devoted grandchildren, Julia and John Healey, and Andrew and Luca Marinelli, will forever miss their Nonna. Gabriella also leaves behind a sister, Egle Barucca of West Haven, and many nieces and nephews both from Connecticut and Italy. She was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters-in-law, including Fiorello Barucca of West Haven. Gabriella moved with her family to New Haven in 1958 from Italy. She returned to Italy to marry her then fiancé, Gabe, and they settled in New Haven and later West Haven and Milford. She was a parishioner of Saint Anthony Church, New Haven and a member of the Ladies' Marchegiana Society of New Haven and the Milford Senior Center where she attended the Ahrens Program. Gabriella suffered from dementia in the last years of her life. Her illness robbed her of so much, but her family will gain strength from her grace and perseverance. Gabriella lived the last two years of her life at Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven. The staff and residents became family to her and her children will be eternally grateful to all of them, especially Louis Wadson for his devotion to Gabriella. She was predeceased by her dear friend and roommate Helen, and leaves behind many other close friends.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church in New Haven at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. For those who feel comfortable attending, please keep in mind that facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Memorial contributions in memory of Gabriella may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Sign Gabriella's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved