Rovinelli, Gabriella Nasoni
Gabriella Nasoni Rovinelli, 81, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Gabriella was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Gabriele Rovinelli. Gabriella was born on September 26, 1938 in Monterado, Ancona, Italy. She was also predeceased by her parents, Mario Nasoni and Virginia Polverari Nasoni and a brother Luciano Nasoni. Gabriella leaves behind her son Roberto Rovinelli (fiancé Adiana Findley), and two daughters, Luciann (John) Healey and Laura (Fabio) Marinelli. Her four devoted grandchildren, Julia and John Healey, and Andrew and Luca Marinelli, will forever miss their Nonna. Gabriella also leaves behind a sister, Egle Barucca of West Haven, and many nieces and nephews both from Connecticut and Italy. She was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters-in-law, including Fiorello Barucca of West Haven. Gabriella moved with her family to New Haven in 1958 from Italy. She returned to Italy to marry her then fiancé, Gabe, and they settled in New Haven and later West Haven and Milford. She was a parishioner of Saint Anthony Church, New Haven and a member of the Ladies' Marchegiana Society of New Haven and the Milford Senior Center where she attended the Ahrens Program. Gabriella suffered from dementia in the last years of her life. Her illness robbed her of so much, but her family will gain strength from her grace and perseverance. Gabriella lived the last two years of her life at Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven. The staff and residents became family to her and her children will be eternally grateful to all of them, especially Louis Wadson for his devotion to Gabriella. She was predeceased by her dear friend and roommate Helen, and leaves behind many other close friends.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church in New Haven at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. For those who feel comfortable attending, please keep in mind that facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Memorial contributions in memory of Gabriella may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Sign Gabriella's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net