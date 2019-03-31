|
IN MEMORY OF GABRIELLE CARMELA DINSMORE 9th Anniversary We send this message to Gabrielle, who no longer walks on this plane. A message filled with love, yet also filled with pain.Our hearts skip a beat, when we ponder your early death. And the times we'll never share, we stop to catch our breath. We know you are always with us, you send us many signs. We cherish every moment together, your spirit always shines. Always in our hearts. Mommy, Daddy & The Savo Family
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019