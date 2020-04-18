|
Acompora Jr., Gaetano Thomas
Gaetano Thomas Acompora, Jr., 77, of Branford, formerly of New Haven and Guilford, died peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Branford Hills Health Care Center after a long illness. He leaves his wife Marie Grayson Acompora, to whom he was married and devoted to for more than 55 years; a brother Robert Arotsky of Wallingford; and his aunt Nina Angeli Ciak and her husband Anthony of Hamden. Tom was born in New Haven on January 19, 1943 to the late Gaetano and Mary Donato Acompora (Arotsky) and grew up on Wooster Street. An Army Veteran, he served his country proudly for two years in the United States and for more than 25 years in the Connecticut National Guard. After serving in the Army he started his own business installing television antennas and later moved on to electronics and software. He and his wife were Guilford residents for more than 40 years.
Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign Tom's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020