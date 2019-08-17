New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Gail Biondi


1942 - 2019
Gail Biondi Obituary
Biondi, Gail
Gail A. Biondi, 77, of Branford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her beloved husband Jerry "Pumpsie" Biondi by her side. She was born in New Haven on March 31, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Angela DeLucia. Gail had worked as the Registrar at Branford High School for many years. She was a Boston Red Sox fan and an animal lover, especially her dachshunds. Mother of Raymond Reynolds and the late Danielle and Jeffrey Gagnon. Also survived by several grandchildren.
At Gail's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E. Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
