North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
2:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Gail F. D'Agostino


1946 - 2020
Gail F. D'Agostino Obituary
D'Agostino, Gail F.
Gail F. Ellsworth D'Agostino, 73, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Peter R. D'Agostino. Gail was born in Bangor, Maine on October 13, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Elton James Ellsworth and Cecelia Frances McGlauglin Ellsworth. She had worked for McDermott Chevrolet for 33 years until her retirement. Gail enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, antiquing and genealogy studies. Mother of Peter R. D'Agostino, Jr and Carri-Ann D'Agostino (Michael Tenedine). Sister of James Ellsworth (Mary). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, her second family at Brandy Pond, Maine and her grand dogs C.C., Lexi, Tucker and Emma. Predeceased by her sister and brother in law Roberta and Gene Trafton.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, February 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Where the Love Is at www.wheretheloveis.org.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020
