Dallas, Gail G.Gail G. Dallas, age 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 Apple Rehab of West Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas P. Dallas. Gail was born in New Haven on November 30, 1932 to the late Robert and Doris B. Grey. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey A. Dallas of East Haven and grandson, Stephen R. Sheridan of West Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Joan B. Grey. The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice of Middlebury, Connecticut for their exceptional care. A burial was held in Fort Meyers, Florida. Keenan Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit