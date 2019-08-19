|
Clarke, Gail H.
Gail H. Clarke of Old Saybrook, CT passed away on August 16, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emily Hooghkirk Clarke. Also survived by three daughters, Jamie Pearson (Greg), Marion Howell (David) and Salli Clarke (Caroline), three grandchildren, Bri Howell Wiggins (Lindell), Troy Howell (Jen), and Seth Pearson and two great-grandsons, Mekhi and David Wiggins.
Gail was a graduate of Wesleyan University and the University of New Haven, and was retired from his career at Olin Corporation.
As per his wishes, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to: The Wesleyan Memorial Fund, c/o Marcy Herlihy, Office of Advancement, 291 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019