Gail Nyholt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nyholt, Gail
Gail S. Nyholt, formerly of North Branford, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Nyholt of North Branford. Gail was born in Bridgeport, April 21, 1940 a daughter of the late Tyler and Frances Conrad Shinn. She was a graduate of Russell Sage College in New York. She was a dietician for Park City Hospital for over 30 years. She worked as a customer service manager at the Saks Fifth Avenue Store in Clinton until her retirement. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many summer family trips on their boat. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Michael D. (Elaine) Nyholt and her three grandchildren, Faith, Bethany and Frederick Nyholt of Wallingford, her sister Janet Henderson (Douglas) of North Stonington, and her stepchildren Robert and Gwen Nyholt of Maine. She was predeceased by her brother David Shinn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved