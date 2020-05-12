Nyholt, Gail
Gail S. Nyholt, formerly of North Branford, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Nyholt of North Branford. Gail was born in Bridgeport, April 21, 1940 a daughter of the late Tyler and Frances Conrad Shinn. She was a graduate of Russell Sage College in New York. She was a dietician for Park City Hospital for over 30 years. She worked as a customer service manager at the Saks Fifth Avenue Store in Clinton until her retirement. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many summer family trips on their boat. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Michael D. (Elaine) Nyholt and her three grandchildren, Faith, Bethany and Frederick Nyholt of Wallingford, her sister Janet Henderson (Douglas) of North Stonington, and her stepchildren Robert and Gwen Nyholt of Maine. She was predeceased by her brother David Shinn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.