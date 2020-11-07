1/1
Gail (Brandriff) Tarantino
Tarantino, Gail (Brandriff)
Gail (Brandriff) Tarantino, 78, of Meriden, loving wife of the late John F. Tarantino, passed away October 24, 2020 peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side.
She was born in New Haven on March 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Milton and Gertrude (Treat) Brandriff.
She earned an Associate's Degree in Business Administration and worked as a purchasing agent for Yale University for many years until retiring. She was an avid gardener and spent years tending to her award-winning gardens which attracted beautiful birding activity, a great love of hers. She traveled extensively throughout her life and made beautiful memories in amazing countries, with her favorite of all being an African Safari where she was able to capture truly beautiful photographs.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Jodi McElroy (Joe Losty) of Hernando, Florida and Jennifer Hoffman of Meriden; her grandchildren, Ryan McElroy of Naugatuck and Jordan and Jesse Hoffman of Meriden. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Welles Brandriff and her grandchildren Justin Elijah Hoffman and Justine Jade Hoffman.
Interment in Walnut Grove Cemtery was private. For online condolences please visit:
www.wallingfordfh.com


Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
