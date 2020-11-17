Voghel, Gail

Gail (Wahl) Voghel 80, passed away peacefully after a chronic illness on Saturday June 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Roland (Pete) Voghel.

Gail was born June 8, 1939 to the late Carl and Rena Wahl. She attended local schools and graduated from West Haven High School in 1957. Gail started a career in the medical field at Burts Lab and later managed Urk Labs in Naugatuck for many years.

She married the late Roland (Pete) Voghel in 1962 and had two children Peter and Rena. Ten years later, the family relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Gail later moved to Key West, FL and worked for the Department of Defense until retirement. After retirement, Gail wanted to be closer to her children and grandchildren, so she moved Sarasota, FL. After several years, she settled in Naples, FL, where she lived for 20 years until her passing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gail is survived by her children, Peter Voghel of Neptune Beach, FL and Rena Voghel of Naples, FL; her brothers, Gary Wahl of Killingworth, CT and Gordon Wahl of West Haven, CT, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



