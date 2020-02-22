|
|
O'Connor, Gail Ward
Gail Ward O'Connor died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday the 19th of February at the age of 80. She was born Gail Marie Ward in Andover, Mass. She graduated from Georgetown Visitation College in 1959 as a medical secretary and spent more than 30 years at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT before retiring due to illness. She was a longtime resident of Branford.
Gail was married and divorced from John Francis O'Connor with whom she parented four children: Tara Bartlett (Michael), Meghan Paleski (Michael), Sean O'Connor and Kerry Chernovetz (Bradford). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Alexandra, Keara, Connor, Madeline, Sarah, Grace, Ellie, Cameron, Brady, and Reilly; great-grandchildren Dior, Mila, and Winnie, and two sisters Judith Shehan and Denise Ward.
A wake will be held at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford, CT on Monday, February 24 from 4-7 in the afternoon and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford, CT at 10:00 on Tuesday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020