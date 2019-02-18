Neilsen, Gale "Peter" G.

Gale G. ("Peter") Neilsen of Old Lyme, CT, born May 16, 1928 in Norwalk, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 1, 2019. Son of Charles Edward Neilsen and Mildred Burtis Neilsen of Westport, he served proudly as a Medic in the US Navy having enlisted on his 17th birthday.

Postwar, Mr. Neilsen was a residential builder in Fairfield County. With Barnett Development he built homes, condominiums and commercial buildings in New Haven County. He established Madison Realty Associates, McCutcheon, Burr & Neilsen and Beacon Construction, and co-owned the historic Monroe Building in Madison. He was active in CT Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce. Over a 30-year period he served Essex Savings Bank as Trustee, Real Estate Committee Member, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, helping to navigate the savings and loan crises of the 1980's and 1990's. In later years, he wrote a historical novel about the New Hampshire textile industry and articles on New England life for local magazines.

Mr. Neilsen is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Davis Neilsen, married children Kimberly Neilsen Epstein (Jay), Stacy Neilsen Abbott (Don Feeley), Julia Neilsen Belliveau (Paul), Jane Neilsen Davidson (Gary), eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral Services will be held at Swan Funeral Home in Madison, CT on February 23rd. For details, please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019