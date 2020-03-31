New Haven Register Obituaries
Galen L. Gilstrap


1941 - 2020
Galen L. Gilstrap Obituary
Gilstrap, Galen L.
Galen "Jim" Gilstrap, the beloved husband of Patricia Lepre Gilstrap, died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home in Branford. Jim was born in Startex, SC on February 25, 1941 and was the son of the late Glenn and Vivian Roddy Gilstrap. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was the retired owner of Princess Limousine. He was also the former owner of Arjay Store Fixtures and Colonel Lip's Restaurant & Bar in New Haven. He was an avid sports enthuiast and always looked forward to his annual trip to Saratoga in August. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his children, Sabine Rastocky of SC, Michael Gilstrap of Maine and Megan Gilstrap (Alexander Knight-Herandez) of Branford; his grandchildren, James Rastocky and Brittany Gilstrap, his brother Dale (Brenda) Gilstrap of SC and sisters-in-law Betty Gilstrap and Mary Masker. He was also a special Uncle to his nieces and nephews in SC. He was predeceased by a brother Elden "Whitey" Gilstrap, a sister June Feeney and a Brother-In-Law James Lepre.
Funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2020
