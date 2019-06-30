Abbott, Gardner

Gardner Abbott, III passed away in his home on June 28th, after a lifetime of service to his family, country and community. A longtime resident of Madison, CT, he was born in Washington, DC and raised in Shaker Heights, OH. He graduated from St. George's School in 1962 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1967. "Terry" was the devoted husband of Christine, and proud father of daughters Abigail, Tina, Mary Gardner and Betsy and sons-in-law Ben, Damon and Will. He truly cherished his time with his grandchildren Will, Annabelle, Christopher, Miles, Liam, Carson and Rory. He worked as a senior banking executive and served from the ranks of seaman to commander in the U.S. Navy's intelligence community. Terry supported his neighbors as a youth soccer coach and with membership on the boards of the Scranton Library, SARAH Tuxis, Deacon John Grave House, St. Andrew's Endowment Committee, The Madison Foundation, the New Haven Foundation and as Chairman of the Madison Board of Assessment Appeals. He will be truly missed by his family and many lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Tuesday afternoon at 1:00. Donations in Terry's memory may be made to St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Madison, CT. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 1, 2019