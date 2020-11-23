Alexander, Gary
Gary Alexander, born August 22, 1952 passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020. He leaves behind two sisters Sallie Alexander of Shelton, CT and Janis Alexander/Pohlman of Naugatuck, CT, he also leaves a brother Alfred Alexander of West Haven and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Gary was an outdoorsman with a love and gift for taking care of animals. He cared very deeply for his family and was always there with a helping hand. He will be missed more than he would ever know. According to his wishes there will be no services. If you wish to make a donation in his name, please make it to Prison Pet Partnership. See Guidstar.org
