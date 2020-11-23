1/
Gary Alexander
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander, Gary
Gary Alexander, born August 22, 1952 passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020. He leaves behind two sisters Sallie Alexander of Shelton, CT and Janis Alexander/Pohlman of Naugatuck, CT, he also leaves a brother Alfred Alexander of West Haven and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Gary was an outdoorsman with a love and gift for taking care of animals. He cared very deeply for his family and was always there with a helping hand. He will be missed more than he would ever know. According to his wishes there will be no services. If you wish to make a donation in his name, please make it to Prison Pet Partnership. See Guidstar.org.
Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved