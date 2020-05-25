D'Addio, Gary B.Gary B. D'Addio, 61 of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden died peacefully at the Masonicare Health Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Gary was born in New Haven on July 21, 1958, the beloved son of the late George E. and Virginia Nesto D'Addio, and lived his entire life in Hamden before moving to Wallingford seven years ago. He is survived by his loving sister Roberta Overend and her husband Herbie, his beloved niece Stacy Overend and her fiancé Michael Warden, three cherished great-niece and nephews Collin, Lily and Anthony, and many loving cousins, and friends. Gary's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all the nurses at Central 3 Hospice at Masonicare for all the loving care and attention given to Gary. A private funeral ceremony for Gary was held on Tuesday, May 26th at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven was entrusted with arrangements.