Vernon, Gary George
Gary George Vernon, 67, husband of Julie A. Vernon, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Born in New Haven on November 26, 1952, he was the son of Evelyn M. Vernon and the late Frank George Vernon. He attended Cheshire High School and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Gary was a Cub Scouts leader for many years and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his family, children, and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and loved the Lord with all his heart. Besides his wife Julie, he is survived by three sons, Kristopher Vernon and his wife Mary, Brett Vernon and his wife Melissa and Lee Vernon and his wife Sabrina. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Kayla, Kooper, Sadie, Samantha, Maddison, Lucas, Gabriel and Amelia. He is also survived by his sister Diane Bovingdon and her husband Derek, three nieces, two nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Rehbein.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
