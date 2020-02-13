|
Battista, Gary J.
Gary J. Battista, age 66, of North Branford, passed away at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on September 27, 1953 in New Haven. He was the beloved husband of Despina (Passa) Battista, with whom he had 43 beautiful years.
Gary resided in North Branford his whole life. He loved to fish and ride motocross. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1976, and then worked for Phillips Medical for 42 years. He loved to spend time with his family, including the family cat Salem (who only liked to sit with him when she wanted treats), and 2 "grand cats" Annie and Elliott. Gary always had a soft spot for animals.
Besides his wife Despina, He is survived by his three children, Bambi, Matthew, and Michael (Samantha). He also leaves three sisters, Debbie, Kathy, and Beth, and 2 brothers-in-law, Lester and Arthur.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will follow at The CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT, at 12:00 p.m. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020