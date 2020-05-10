Lynes, GaryGary Lynes passed away on May 8, 2020.Gary was born in New Haven on January 12, 1934 to the late Joseph and Beatrice Bostin Lynes.He is survived by his beloved wife Reeva Cohen Lynes, his daughter Barbara-Ellen (Simon) Joseph of Norwich, England, his grandsons Sam and Alex Joseph both of Norwich, England and his sister Cynthia Lynes of Hamden.A talented musician, Gary played trumpet and piano in the Johnson Junior Symphony as a youth. At Hillhouse, he helped produce several shows which culminated in a Teen Talent Show that was performed at the Shubert Theatre in his graduating year of 1951. This show earned him a scholarship to Hart College of Music.He left college to join the army and served in the Korean Conflict as an Army Ranger in the 11th Airborne Division.After returning home, he went on the road as arranger/conductor to several singers. He also wrote 2 international hits "Love Me Forever" and "You Touched my Hand" and was a member of BMI and Ascap. After working on the road, he returned home to New Haven, and worked as a pianist with local bands and as a solo performer. He also worked as a photographer.In later years, he entertained at Senior Residences, and, on Wednesdays, he could be found tinkling the ivories at Smilow.Gary loved travelling and, in recent years, to England to see his two grandsons who were the light of his life. While in Norwich, he delighted in playing piano at the Virgin Lounge.His greatest happiness was giving joy to so many with his exceptional piano stylings and his delightful way with words: wry, witty and humorous. He could have been a stand up comic.The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of 5ICU at YNHH for their care and kindness. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: