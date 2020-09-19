1/1
Gary N. Hitchcock
Hitchcock, Gary N.
Gary N. Hitchcock, 69, of East Haven formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully at CT. Hospice Tuesday, September 15th. He was born, in Branford, on October 15, 1950 To the late Newton and Anna Bogacki Hitchcock.
Gary worked on a Tuna Boat and Oyster Boat during his youth. He worked as a skilled Carpenter for the last 53 years building and remodeling homes.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carmel Streeto Hitchcock, his stepson Nicholas Perrelli, sister and brother-in-law Gary and Nancy Leggett of Oklahoma. He was predeceased by a brother Raymond and Linda Hitchcock. Gary was also a member of the East Haven Stoner's Club.
Private Services will be held.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 19, 2020.
